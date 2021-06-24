H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

