Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,294 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $65,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.65. The company had a trading volume of 221,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

