Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 40,305 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $180.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

