Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,358 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,640 shares of company stock worth $2,147,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $470.39. 36,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. The stock has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $303.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

