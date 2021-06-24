Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $56.24 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $56,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $25.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $778.13. 19,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $747.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

