Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $41.20 Million Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $41,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 116,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE HYT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,130. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.