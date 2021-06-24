Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

OMAB stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

