Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 113,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

