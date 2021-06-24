Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBSW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.