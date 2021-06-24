Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

NYSE:SIG opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

