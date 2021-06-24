Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,392 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of American Vanguard worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Vanguard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $400,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVD opened at $17.03 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

