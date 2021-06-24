Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.51.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

