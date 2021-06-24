Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

