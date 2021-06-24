Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.89.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$82.19 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$66.72 and a 1 year high of C$85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.64.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

