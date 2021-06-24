Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Graham worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.92. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $313.10 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

