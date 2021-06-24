Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,183 ($15.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,161.86. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock valued at $246,448,188.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

