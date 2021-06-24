Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells $170,936.96 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $170,936.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $170,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

