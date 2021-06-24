GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch Sells 94,615 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,962. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.