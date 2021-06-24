Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 242,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

