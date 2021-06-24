Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 1,473.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGL. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of GOGL opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

