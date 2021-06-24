Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,641,360 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.96.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.