Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $7,324.70

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $7,324.70 and approximately $71.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00099952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00165055 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,818.21 or 1.00049189 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.