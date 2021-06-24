GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Sells $702,500.00 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GoHealth stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -35.18.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
