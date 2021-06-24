GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Sells $702,500.00 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GoHealth stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -35.18.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

