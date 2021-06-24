GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up 1.5% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.40% of GMS worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GMS by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GMS by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 2.11.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

