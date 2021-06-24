GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,219.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $806,055.15 and $21,219.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

