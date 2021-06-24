GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,656 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

