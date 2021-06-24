GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,535.80 ($20.07).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,409.20 ($18.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,361.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.78%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

