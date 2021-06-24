Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $14.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $60.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.46. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $480.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

