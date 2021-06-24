Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. SEB Equities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Getinge has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

