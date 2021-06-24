Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Geron posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%.

GERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $39,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GERN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,853. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

