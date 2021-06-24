Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 771,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $112,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

NYSE BILL opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

