Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 413,365 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $103,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

