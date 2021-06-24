Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,960 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Penumbra worth $107,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

PEN stock opened at $279.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,749.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.63.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

