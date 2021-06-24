Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $114,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 148,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

