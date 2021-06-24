Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $114,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 148,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.
Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
