Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Generation Next Franchise Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 20,596 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND)

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, owner and managing member, and direct seller of unattended retail kiosks. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.