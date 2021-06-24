Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.63

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 2049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNK. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $816.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.