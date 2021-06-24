Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Shares of G4M stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.05. Gear4music has a 52 week low of GBX 374.91 ($4.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20). The company has a market capitalization of £209.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

