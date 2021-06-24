Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.
Shares of G4M stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.05. Gear4music has a 52 week low of GBX 374.91 ($4.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20). The company has a market capitalization of £209.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Gear4music Company Profile
