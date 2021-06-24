Garmin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,825 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,048% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

GRMN opened at $141.87 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

