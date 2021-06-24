Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 84.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,348 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $142.82. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,122. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.75. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

