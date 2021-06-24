Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) Insider Martin Rowley Acquires 5,038 Shares

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) insider Martin Rowley bought 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.23 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of A$16,272.74 ($11,623.39).
The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
