FY2024 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

