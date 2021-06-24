FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

