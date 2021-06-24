FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.24. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

