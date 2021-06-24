FY2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Raised by Analyst

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIT. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.