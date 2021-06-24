FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Buys $96,600.00 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FF opened at $9.84 on Thursday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $430.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

