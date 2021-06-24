Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) vs. Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Financial Review

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fusion Acquisition and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 41.06%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Elevate Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.31 $20.59 million $1.31 3.03

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A -68.38% -0.97% Elevate Credit 9.73% 34.11% 8.85%

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Fusion Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

