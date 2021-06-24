FunFair (FUN) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00608734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars.

