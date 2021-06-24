Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 332.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,464. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 384,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

