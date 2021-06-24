Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.22

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 240766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.52.

FEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$702.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.57.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontera Energy news, Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,424.86. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 17,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$119,847.86.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

