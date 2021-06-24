Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.22

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 240766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.52.
FEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$702.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.57.
In other Frontera Energy news, Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,424.86. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 17,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$119,847.86.
Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
