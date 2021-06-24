Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,399,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 118,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $325.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

